Two Teenagers Missing After Separate Drowning Incidents as Australian Tourist Rescued from Sri Lankan Waters

Two 15-year-old boys have gone missing following separate drowning incidents at two different coastal locations in Sri Lanka, raising fresh concerns about beach safety across the island's popular shorelines.

Incidents at Weligama and Payagala

The two missing teenagers were reported in unrelated incidents at Weligama, along the southern coast, and Payagala, a coastal town in the Western Province. Both boys, each aged 15, disappeared beneath the water at their respective locations, prompting search and rescue operations by authorities.

Police lifeguards and coastal rescue teams were deployed at both sites following the reports, with searches continuing to locate the missing youths. The incidents occurred separately, with no known connection between the two cases.

Australian Tourist Rescued

Amid the tragic developments, police lifeguards successfully rescued an Australian tourist who had also encountered difficulty in the water. The timely intervention by rescue personnel prevented the incident from turning fatal, highlighting the critical role of trained lifeguards stationed along Sri Lanka's coastline.

Growing Concerns Over Beach Safety

The incidents have once again drawn attention to the dangers faced by swimmers — both locals and foreign visitors — along Sri Lanka's beaches. Authorities and safety advocates have repeatedly urged the public to exercise caution, particularly in areas without designated swimming zones or adequate lifeguard coverage.

Families, beachgoers, and tourists are reminded to heed warning flags, avoid swimming alone, and stay within designated safe zones when visiting coastal areas around the country.