Tragic Murder-Suicide Claims Two Lives in Vavuniya Following Family Dispute

A horrific incident of domestic violence has shaken the northern town of Vavuniya, where a 61-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her own son before the suspect took his own life, police confirmed.

Argument Turns Deadly in Thonikkal

The tragic sequence of events unfolded at the family's residence in Thonikkal, Vavuniya, following what is believed to have been a heated argument between the mother and son. Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the fatal confrontation.

The elderly woman succumbed to injuries allegedly inflicted by her son during the dispute. Shortly after the attack, the suspect died by suicide, leaving investigators to piece together the full picture of what transpired inside the family home.

Authorities Respond

Vavuniya police launched an investigation into the incident following the discovery of both victims at the property. Officers are working to establish the precise chain of events and the nature of the dispute that triggered the violence.

A Community in Shock

The incident has left the local Thonikkal community deeply shaken, as residents struggle to come to terms with the devastating loss of life within a single family. Authorities have urged anyone experiencing domestic conflict to seek help before situations escalate to violence.

Investigations into the matter remain ongoing.