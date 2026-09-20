Vehicle Prices Fall by Up to Rs. 1 Million, Says Importers' Association

Vehicle prices across Sri Lanka have seen a significant decline, with some small vehicles now available for at least Rs. 1 million less than previous market rates, according to the Vehicle Importers Association of Lanka (VIAL).

VIAL Chairman Indika Sampath Merenchige made the announcement while addressing the media, highlighting the notable shift in the local automotive market that is likely to come as welcome news for prospective buyers who have faced steep vehicle costs in recent years.

A Notable Shift in the Market

Merenchige pointed out that current market conditions have contributed to the considerable price reductions being observed across various vehicle categories, particularly among smaller models. The drop of up to Rs. 1 million represents a meaningful relief for consumers in a country where vehicle affordability has long been a concern.

Sri Lanka's vehicle import sector has endured a turbulent period following the country's economic crisis, during which strict import restrictions were imposed, causing vehicle prices to surge sharply. The latest price reductions signal a gradual stabilisation of the market as conditions improve.

What This Means for Buyers

For ordinary Sri Lankans looking to purchase a vehicle, the declining prices could open doors that were previously out of reach. Small vehicles, which are among the most popular choices for middle-income families, are among those seeing the steepest reductions.

Prices of some small vehicles have dropped by at least Rs. 1 million

The reductions reflect improving market conditions in the local automotive sector

The announcement was made by VIAL Chairman Indika Sampath Merenchige

Industry observers and consumers alike will be watching closely to see whether this downward trend in vehicle pricing continues in the months ahead, as Sri Lanka works to rebuild economic stability following one of the most challenging periods in its modern history.

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