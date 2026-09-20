Former SLC Official Pramodya Files Rs. 75 Million Claim Following Controversial Dismissal

Legal Battle Erupts Between Former Employee and Cricket Board

A former Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) official identified as Pramodya has launched legal action against the country's cricket governing body, seeking compensation of Rs. 75 million following his termination from the organisation.

The significant claim underscores growing tensions between the dismissed official and Sri Lanka Cricket, with the case poised to draw considerable attention given the substantial sum being sought and the high-profile nature of the institution involved.

Grounds for the Claim

Pramodya is contesting what he considers an unlawful or unjustified termination by SLC, and his legal representatives are pursuing the Rs. 75 million compensation figure as damages arising from the dismissal. The case highlights ongoing governance and employment disputes within Sri Lanka's premier cricket administration body.

Implications for Sri Lanka Cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket, which oversees all aspects of professional cricket in the country, now faces the prospect of a costly legal proceeding at a time when the board continues to navigate various administrative and financial challenges.

Employment disputes of this magnitude within national sporting bodies are relatively uncommon in Sri Lanka, and the outcome of this case could set a significant precedent for how such institutions handle staff terminations going forward.

The case is expected to proceed through the relevant legal channels, and both parties are likely to present their respective positions before the courts in the coming weeks and months.