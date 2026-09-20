Sri Lanka Eye Asian Games Final Spot Against Familiar Rivals Pakistan

Sri Lanka will take on Pakistan in a highly anticipated Asian Games cricket semi-final on Sunday, with the island nation holding a narrow psychological edge heading into the contest.

A Rivalry Built on Close Contests

Encounters between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in this format have consistently delivered tight, compelling cricket, and Sunday's semi-final is expected to be no different. The two sides know each other's strengths and weaknesses well, having shared the field numerous times in recent memory across various tournaments and conditions.

Asia Cup Meeting Still Fresh in the Memory

The most recent chapter in this storied rivalry played out at the Asia Cup semi-final stage, where Sri Lanka managed to edge past Pakistan despite the visitors posing a genuine all-round threat throughout the match. That victory will provide Sri Lanka with a measure of confidence as they prepare to face the same opposition once again at the knockout stage of a major tournament.

High Stakes on Sunday

With a place in the Asian Games final on the line, both teams will be acutely aware of what is at stake. Pakistan will be eager to settle scores and reverse their recent fortunes against Sri Lanka, while the islanders will look to their previous success as motivation to go one step further and book their spot in the gold medal match.

Cricket fans across Sri Lanka will be watching closely as the national side bids to advance in what promises to be a fiercely contested semi-final encounter.

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