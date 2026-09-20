SLPP Dismisses Email Allegations Linking Namal Rajapaksa to Airbus Deal

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has firmly rejected allegations surrounding purported email communications that seek to connect party MP Namal Rajapaksa to aerospace giant Airbus, with the party's legal representative stepping forward to refute the claims.

Party Lawyer Speaks Out

SLPP lawyer Manoj Gamage issued a categorical denial on behalf of the party, dismissing the alleged email correspondence as unfounded. Gamage made clear that the claims linking Namal Rajapaksa to any communications with Airbus lack credibility and should not be accepted at face value.

Background to the Allegations

The allegations centre on supposed email exchanges that purportedly implicate the son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa in dealings with the European aircraft manufacturer Airbus. The precise nature and origin of the emails in question have drawn significant scrutiny from political observers and the public alike.

SLPP Stands Firm

The SLPP has maintained a unified stance in defending Namal Rajapaksa against the accusations, characterising the claims as politically motivated. The party's decision to deploy legal representation to address the matter signals the seriousness with which they are treating the controversy.

The allegations have surfaced at a particularly sensitive time in Sri Lankan politics, as the SLPP works to rebuild its standing following recent electoral setbacks.

As the matter continues to attract public attention, further developments are expected in the days ahead, with political analysts watching closely to see whether additional evidence emerges to either substantiate or discredit the claims against the prominent opposition MP.

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