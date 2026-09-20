Sajith Releases Full UN Meeting Footage Amid Controversy Over Official's Remarks

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has taken the unusual step of releasing what he claims to be the complete, unedited video recording of his recent meeting with a United Nations official, following remarks made by the UN representative that appear to have sparked a public dispute.

Footage Released in Response to UN Official's Comments

Premadasa, who leads the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), made the video public in what is widely seen as an attempt to set the record straight after the UN official's statements drew attention and raised questions about the nature and content of the discussions held during the meeting.

By releasing the unedited footage, the Opposition Leader appears to be challenging any characterisation of the meeting that differs from his own account, offering the public a direct look at what was discussed rather than relying solely on secondhand descriptions.

A Move Aimed at Transparency

The decision to release the full recording is notable in Sri Lankan political circles, where high-level meetings with international officials are rarely made available for public viewing in their entirety. Premadasa's move signals a willingness to use transparency as a political tool, particularly when disputes arise over the substance of diplomatic engagements.

The development is expected to fuel further debate among political observers and the general public regarding both the content of the meeting and the broader relationship between Sri Lanka's opposition leadership and international bodies such as the United Nations.

Further details surrounding the specific remarks made by the UN official, and the precise nature of the exchange captured in the footage, are expected to emerge as the video circulates and receives wider scrutiny in the coming days.