Sri Lanka Navy Warship SLNS Sindurala Docks in India for Bilateral Naval Exercise SLINEX 2026

The Sri Lanka Navy ship SLNS Sindurala has arrived at the Indian port city of Visakhapatnam to participate in SLINEX 2026, the landmark bilateral naval exercise conducted jointly by the Sri Lanka Navy and the Indian Navy.

Strengthening Maritime Ties

The arrival of SLNS Sindurala marks the beginning of another chapter in the long-standing naval cooperation between Sri Lanka and India. SLINEX, which stands for Sri Lanka-India Naval Exercise, is a recurring joint exercise designed to enhance interoperability, maritime security coordination and professional exchange between the two neighbouring nations' naval forces.

Visakhapatnam, located on India's eastern coastline in Andhra Pradesh, serves as a major hub for the Indian Navy's Eastern Naval Command and is a fitting venue for such a significant bilateral engagement.

A Platform for Regional Security

Joint naval exercises such as SLINEX play a crucial role in reinforcing the strategic partnership between Colombo and New Delhi. These exercises typically encompass a wide range of activities, including search and rescue operations, anti-piracy drills, damage control procedures and communication coordination between the two fleets.

The participation of SLNS Sindurala underscores Sri Lanka's continued commitment to regional maritime security and its dedication to building robust defence relationships with key partners in the Indian Ocean region.

Further details regarding the schedule and specific activities of SLINEX 2026 are expected to be released by the Sri Lanka Navy in the coming days.