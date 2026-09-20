Norwood Aswesuma Scandal: Investigators Fear Sri Lanka's Biggest Welfare Fraud Could Near Rs. 30 Million

Massive welfare fraud uncovered at Norwood Divisional Secretariat

Investigators examining alleged irregularities in Aswesuma welfare payments at the Norwood Divisional Secretariat have uncovered what authorities believe could be the largest fraud of its kind recorded in Sri Lanka, with estimated losses potentially approaching Rs. 30 million.

Scale of the alleged scheme

The probe, which is currently ongoing, has sent shockwaves through the country's social welfare administration. The Aswesuma programme was established to provide targeted financial relief to Sri Lanka's most vulnerable citizens, making the alleged misappropriation of funds particularly troubling for both authorities and the communities that depend on the scheme.

Officials familiar with the investigation have indicated that the scale of the suspected fraud at the Norwood secretariat surpasses any previously recorded case involving the Aswesuma welfare payment system, raising serious questions about oversight and accountability within the programme's local administration.

Concerns over welfare system integrity

The revelations come at a sensitive time, as the government has positioned Aswesuma as a cornerstone of its social protection strategy for low-income households across the island. Any systematic abuse of the programme risks undermining public confidence in the welfare system as a whole.

Losses are estimated to be nearing Rs. 30 million

The alleged fraud is centred at the Norwood Divisional Secretariat

The case is believed to be the largest Aswesuma-related fraud uncovered to date

Investigation continues

Authorities have not yet disclosed the number of individuals implicated or whether any arrests have been made in connection with the case. The investigation remains active, and further details are expected to emerge as inquiries progress. Calls for a broader audit of Aswesuma payments across other divisional secretariats are likely to grow in the wake of this discovery.