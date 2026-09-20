Amber Flood Alert Issued for Kuda Ganga Sub-Basin as Heavy Rains Batter Region

The Irrigation Department has placed the Kuda Ganga sub-basin of the Kalu River under an Amber flood warning following significant rainfall that has raised concerns about rising water levels in the area.

Warning Issued Amid Persistent Downpours

Authorities moved to issue the alert as heavy rain continued to affect the region, prompting officials to urge residents living in and around the Kuda Ganga sub-basin to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

An Amber warning indicates that flood conditions are possible and that water levels may rise to potentially dangerous levels, requiring close monitoring by both authorities and communities in low-lying areas.

Residents Urged to Stay Alert

The Irrigation Department is closely tracking water levels within the Kalu River basin and has advised those residing near riverbanks and flood-prone zones to stay informed of any updates from official sources.

The Amber warning covers the Kuda Ganga sub-basin within the broader Kalu River system.

Heavy and persistent rainfall is identified as the primary cause of the elevated flood risk.

Residents in low-lying and riverbank areas are advised to remain on high alert.

Sri Lanka's southwestern and interior regions frequently experience flooding during periods of intense monsoon and inter-monsoon rainfall, making timely warnings from the Irrigation Department a critical tool in minimising loss of life and property damage.

The public is encouraged to follow official guidance and evacuate if instructed to do so by local authorities.

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