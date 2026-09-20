German Far-Right Leader Alice Weidel: Who Is She — And What Is Her Connection to Sri Lanka?

A Rising Force in German Politics

As Germany's political landscape shifts dramatically to the right, one name has increasingly dominated headlines both at home and abroad — Alice Weidel, the co-leader of the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD), Germany's most prominent far-right political party. What has captured particular attention in Sri Lanka, however, is a deeply personal detail: Weidel's long-term partner was born in Sri Lanka.

Who Is Alice Weidel?

Alice Weidel is a German politician, economist, and one of the leading figures of the AfD, a party widely described by political analysts as far-right and nationalist in its ideology. Born in 1979 in Gütersloh, Germany, Weidel holds a doctorate in economics and previously worked for Goldman Sachs and other financial institutions before entering politics.

She rose to national prominence as a sharp and combative parliamentary debater, becoming one of the AfD's most recognisable faces. Despite leading a party that critics accuse of holding socially conservative and at times exclusionary views, Weidel herself is openly gay — a contradiction that has long drawn scrutiny and commentary from across the political spectrum.

The Sri Lankan Connection

Weidel has been in a relationship for many years with Sarah Bossard, a film producer who was born in Sri Lanka. The couple share two children and reside together in Biel, Switzerland. Bossard holds Swiss citizenship, and the two have maintained a relatively private personal life despite Weidel's very public political career.

The relationship has frequently been cited as an irony by commentators, given that the AfD has built much of its political platform on strict anti-immigration policies and a strong emphasis on what the party describes as preserving German cultural identity. Weidel has faced pointed questions about how she reconciles her personal life with her party's hardline stance on immigration and multiculturalism.

The AfD's Political Stance

The AfD has been a deeply controversial force in German politics since its founding in 2013. The party originally emerged as a Eurosceptic movement but shifted sharply to the right in subsequent years, focusing heavily on opposition to immigration, Islam, and what its members describe as the erosion of traditional German values.

German domestic intelligence agencies have placed parts of the AfD under surveillance, and sections of the party have been formally classified as a proven extremist organisation. Despite this, the AfD has continued to perform strongly in regional and federal elections, reflecting widespread public discontent with mainstream political parties.

Weidel on the International Stage

Weidel's international profile received a significant boost in early 2025 when she participated in a widely publicised live conversation with Elon Musk on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. The exchange drew global attention and renewed debate about the mainstreaming of far-right political figures through high-profile media platforms.

She has also been openly supportive of former United States President Donald Trump and has positioned herself and the AfD as part of a broader international wave of right-wing populist movements.

A Study in Contradictions

For many observers, Alice Weidel remains a figure of striking contradictions — an openly gay woman leading an socially conservative party, an economist who once worked within the very global financial institutions her party frequently criticises, and a politician whose personal family life directly challenges the nationalist rhetoric her party espouses.

For Sri Lankans, her story carries an added dimension of interest, given that her partner traces her roots to this island nation — a reminder that Sri Lanka's diaspora reaches into some of the most unexpected corners of the world stage.