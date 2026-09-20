Sri Lanka, Maldives and Seychelles Count the Cost as Middle East Crisis Disrupts Regional Tourism

Sri Lanka, the Maldives and the Seychelles are facing an unwelcome turbulence in their tourism sectors as escalating tensions across the Middle East trigger widespread airspace closures and flight cancellations, dealing a fresh blow to island destinations that rely heavily on visitor arrivals for economic stability.

Ripple Effects Reach the Indian Ocean

The closure of airspace across several Middle Eastern nations has sent shockwaves far beyond the immediate conflict zones, with the consequences now being felt acutely across popular Indian Ocean holiday destinations. Flight routes connecting Europe, the Gulf region and South Asia have been severely disrupted, forcing airlines to cancel services or reroute aircraft along significantly longer and more costly flight paths.

For Sri Lanka, which has been painstakingly rebuilding its tourism industry following the devastating economic crisis of recent years, the timing could hardly be worse. The island nation had been recording steady growth in international arrivals, with the sector identified as a cornerstone of the country's broader economic recovery strategy.

Airlines Suspend and Reroute Flights

Several international carriers that operate key routes through Middle Eastern airspace have either suspended flights temporarily or implemented alternative routing, resulting in longer journey times and increased operational costs. These added expenses are expected to translate into higher airfares for travellers, potentially dampening demand for long-haul island getaways.

Flight cancellations have directly reduced seat availability on routes serving Colombo's Bandaranaike International Airport.

Rerouted flights are adding considerable hours to journey times from key European and Gulf source markets.

Tour operators in affected destinations are reporting booking hesitancy and cancellation inquiries from travellers concerned about connectivity.

Airlines are absorbing significant additional fuel costs due to longer alternative flight paths.

A Sector Still Finding Its Feet

Sri Lanka's tourism industry entered 2024 with cautious optimism after years of hardship stemming from the Easter Sunday attacks of 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown and the crippling economic meltdown that followed. Authorities had set ambitious arrival targets, and early indicators had suggested the sector was on a credible recovery trajectory.

Island destinations across the Indian Ocean are uniquely vulnerable to disruptions in long-haul aviation, given that air travel is the only practical means of reaching them for the vast majority of international visitors.

The Maldives, which attracts a significant share of its tourists from Gulf countries and Europe via Middle Eastern transit hubs, is similarly exposed. The Seychelles, heavily dependent on European visitors who frequently transit through the region, faces comparable pressures on its high-value but volume-sensitive tourism market.

Industry Calls for Monitoring and Support

Tourism stakeholders across all three destinations are closely monitoring the situation, urging governments and aviation authorities to facilitate alternative routing arrangements and engage with international airline partners to maintain connectivity where possible. Industry representatives have stressed that swift diplomatic and logistical responses will be critical in limiting long-term damage to forward bookings and investor confidence in these travel-dependent economies.

For Sri Lanka in particular, sustained disruption to air connectivity during what remains a fragile recovery period could set back progress that has taken considerable effort to achieve. Officials and private sector leaders alike are watching developments in the Middle East with deep concern, acutely aware of how rapidly geopolitical events on the other side of the world can reshape the fortunes of an island nation whose prosperity is increasingly tied to the ability of tourists to reach its shores.