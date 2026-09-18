Sri Lanka to Make Historic Debut with National Pavilion at Fine Food Australia 2026

Sri Lanka is set to make a landmark entry into one of the Asia-Pacific region's most prestigious food and beverage trade events, with the Export Development Board (EDB) organising the country's first-ever national pavilion at Fine Food Australia 2026.

A Milestone for Sri Lankan Exports

The move marks a significant step forward in Sri Lanka's efforts to expand its agricultural and food product exports into the Australian market. By establishing a dedicated national pavilion, the EDB aims to present Sri Lankan producers and exporters on a unified, high-visibility platform, signalling the country's growing ambitions in international food trade.

Fine Food Australia is widely regarded as one of the most influential food industry expos in the region, attracting thousands of buyers, distributors, and industry professionals from across the globe each year. Securing a national pavilion at such an event positions Sri Lanka alongside established export powerhouses and opens direct dialogue with potential Australian and international partners.

Boosting Trade Ties with Australia

The EDB's initiative reflects a broader strategy to diversify Sri Lanka's export destinations and reduce dependence on traditional markets. Australia, with its large and increasingly multicultural consumer base, presents a promising avenue for Sri Lankan food and beverage products, including tea, spices, coconut-based goods, and processed foods.

A coordinated national pavilion allows local exporters to pool resources, share logistics, and present a cohesive brand identity — advantages that individual exhibitors often struggle to achieve on their own.

Opportunity for Local Exporters

The EDB is expected to invite participation from a range of Sri Lankan food and beverage companies to represent the country at the pavilion. This presents a valuable opportunity for both established exporters and emerging producers to gain international exposure, forge new business relationships, and assess firsthand the demands of the Australian consumer market.

Industry observers have welcomed the initiative, noting that a strong showing at Fine Food Australia 2026 could serve as a springboard for sustained growth in Sri Lankan food exports to the region.

Further details regarding participation criteria, timelines, and registration are expected to be announced by the EDB in the coming weeks.

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