Extradition Bid for Basil Rajapaksa Enters Final Phase, Police Confirm

Sri Lankan authorities are moving closer to securing the extradition of former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa from the United States, with Police Headquarters sources confirming that the necessary legal proceedings are now in their final stages.

Proceedings Being Formalised

The government is understood to be completing the formal extradition process that would compel Basil Rajapaksa to return to Sri Lanka and face trial in connection with several pending legal cases against him. Officials at Police Headquarters have indicated that the groundwork required to advance the request through proper legal channels is nearly complete.

Basil Rajapaksa, the youngest brother of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and a key figure in the Rajapaksa political dynasty, has been residing in the United States. He is a dual citizen holding both Sri Lankan and American citizenship, a status that previously allowed him to travel freely between the two countries.

Multiple Cases Await Resolution

Sri Lankan law enforcement authorities have indicated that there are multiple cases for which Basil Rajapaksa is expected to answer before local courts. The precise nature and current status of those individual cases have not been fully disclosed by officials at this stage, though investigators have signalled their determination to ensure due legal process is followed.

A Politically Charged Development

The move to pursue extradition carries significant political weight in Sri Lanka, where public sentiment toward the Rajapaksa family remains deeply divided following the economic crisis of 2022 that led to mass protests and the eventual ousting of the then-government. For many Sri Lankans, the extradition proceedings represent a test of the country's commitment to accountability and the rule of law.

Authorities have not yet confirmed a definitive timeline for the conclusion of the extradition process, but sources suggest that progress is being made at a steady pace through the appropriate diplomatic and legal frameworks governing such international requests.