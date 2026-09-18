British MP Pushes for Direct London–Jaffna Flights with New Parliamentary Petition

A British Member of Parliament has taken a significant step towards strengthening air connectivity between the United Kingdom and northern Sri Lanka, launching a formal petition calling for the establishment of direct flights between London and Jaffna International Airport.

Labour MP Champions the Cause

Gareth Thomas, a Labour MP representing a constituency with a notable Sri Lankan Tamil diaspora community, has initiated the petition in a move widely seen as a push to better connect the large Tamil community settled across the United Kingdom with their ancestral homeland in the north of Sri Lanka.

The petition, directed at relevant aviation and government authorities, urges the introduction of a direct air route linking London to Jaffna International Airport — a facility that has seen limited international connectivity since its development in recent years.

What This Could Mean for Sri Lanka

A direct London–Jaffna air link would carry considerable significance for Sri Lanka on several fronts:

It would provide the large British Tamil diaspora with a more convenient and affordable route to visit family in the North.

It could serve as a major boost to tourism and economic activity in the Jaffna peninsula and the wider Northern Province.

It would enhance the strategic importance of Jaffna International Airport as a viable international hub.

A Long-Awaited Connection

Jaffna International Airport, also known as Palaly Airport, has undergone significant upgrades in recent years with the aim of opening the region to greater air traffic. However, international routes to and from the airport have remained limited, leaving many members of the diaspora reliant on connecting flights through Colombo's Bandaranaike International Airport.

A direct flight route between London and Jaffna would be a transformative development for thousands of British Tamils who wish to maintain close ties with their families and heritage in northern Sri Lanka.

The petition by MP Gareth Thomas is expected to draw strong support from British Tamil community organisations and diaspora groups across the United Kingdom, who have long advocated for improved direct travel options to the North.

Broader Aviation Ambitions for the North

Sri Lanka's government has in recent years expressed ambitions to develop Jaffna as a regional aviation hub, with some international carriers having previously operated limited scheduled services to the airport. Advocates argue that a permanent, direct route from a major global city such as London would validate those ambitions and attract further investment to the region.

It remains to be seen how aviation authorities in both the United Kingdom and Sri Lanka will respond to the petition, but its launch marks a concrete political effort to make the London–Jaffna air corridor a reality.

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