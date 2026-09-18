Supreme Court Rules Judges Must Pay Income Tax, Dismisses Appeals by Judicial Associations

Sri Lanka's Supreme Court has delivered a landmark ruling affirming that judicial officers are not exempt from paying income tax, dismissing three appeals brought forward by associations representing members of the judiciary.

Key Ruling on Judicial Taxation

In a judgement delivered on 15 September 2026, the Supreme Court determined that judges and other judicial officers are fully liable to pay income tax on their remuneration. The court further ruled that the deduction of Advance Personal Income Tax (APIT) from their salaries is lawful and may proceed accordingly.

Appeals Dismissed

The three appeals, filed by associations representing judicial officers, had sought to establish that members of the judiciary were entitled to tax exemptions. The Supreme Court rejected these arguments in their entirety, bringing clarity to a matter that had remained a point of contention within legal circles.

Broader Implications

The ruling carries significant implications for Sri Lanka's judiciary, as it firmly establishes that judicial officers — like all other public servants and citizens — are subject to the country's income tax laws. The decision signals that no professional class within the state apparatus holds an automatic entitlement to exemption from statutory tax obligations.

Legal analysts are expected to examine the full text of the judgement closely, as it is likely to set an important precedent regarding the fiscal responsibilities of officers of the court across the island.

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