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Supreme Court Rules Judges Must Pay Income Tax, Dismisses Appeals by Judicial Associations

18 Sep 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
4 Comments
Supreme Court Rules Judges Must Pay Income Tax, Dismisses Appeals by Judicial Associations

Sri Lanka's Supreme Court has delivered a landmark ruling affirming that judicial officers are not exempt from paying income tax, dismissing three appeals brought forward by associations representing members of the judiciary.

Key Ruling on Judicial Taxation

In a judgement delivered on 15 September 2026, the Supreme Court determined that judges and other judicial officers are fully liable to pay income tax on their remuneration. The court further ruled that the deduction of Advance Personal Income Tax (APIT) from their salaries is lawful and may proceed accordingly.

Appeals Dismissed

The three appeals, filed by associations representing judicial officers, had sought to establish that members of the judiciary were entitled to tax exemptions. The Supreme Court rejected these arguments in their entirety, bringing clarity to a matter that had remained a point of contention within legal circles.

Broader Implications

The ruling carries significant implications for Sri Lanka's judiciary, as it firmly establishes that judicial officers — like all other public servants and citizens — are subject to the country's income tax laws. The decision signals that no professional class within the state apparatus holds an automatic entitlement to exemption from statutory tax obligations.

Legal analysts are expected to examine the full text of the judgement closely, as it is likely to set an important precedent regarding the fiscal responsibilities of officers of the court across the island.

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💬 Join the Discussion 4

See what readers are saying — and add your view.

T
Tharindu Silva 18 Sep 2026

goverment took this long to sort out something so basic, unbelievable

R
Roshan Bandara 18 Sep 2026

will they actually deduct or just on paper only, lets see

K
Kasun Perera 18 Sep 2026

finally. why should judges be exempt when everyone else pays tax?

S
Suresh Wijesinghe 18 Sep 2026

exactly, equality before the law no? they know that phrase very well

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