Former NTC Chairman Remanded Over Alleged Corruption in Bus Permit Issuance

Former National Transport Commission (NTC) Chairman Renuka Perera has been placed in remand custody following his arrest by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), in connection with alleged corrupt practices surrounding the issuance of bus route permits.

The Colombo Magistrate's Court ordered Perera to be held in remand until September 29, after CIABOC presented the case before the presiding magistrate. The arrest centres on allegations relating to the improper issuance of permits for 56 bus routes, raising serious questions about the integrity of processes within the country's national transport regulatory body during his tenure.

Corruption Allegations Against Former Transport Official

CIABOC, Sri Lanka's principal anti-corruption investigative authority, took Perera into custody as part of its ongoing efforts to crack down on bribery and corrupt conduct within state institutions. The alleged irregularities in the granting of bus route permits are understood to have come to light during investigations into the NTC's administrative activities.

The case has drawn considerable public attention given the significance of the NTC's role in regulating the island's public transport network, a sector that directly affects millions of daily commuters across Sri Lanka.

Perera is expected to remain in remand as investigations continue, with the matter scheduled to be taken up again before the Colombo Magistrate's Court on September 29.

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