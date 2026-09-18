Opposition and Civil Society Unite Against Proposed 22nd Amendment

A coalition of opposition political party leaders and civil society representatives have come together to formally register their opposition to the proposed 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, signing a joint statement that signals growing resistance to the legislative move.

A Unified Front Against Constitutional Change

The signing of the joint statement marks a significant moment in Sri Lanka's political landscape, bringing together figures from across the opposition spectrum alongside prominent civil society voices to present a united front against the amendment. The move underscores deepening concerns over the implications the proposed constitutional change could have on the country's democratic framework and governance structures.

The joint statement, endorsed by multiple stakeholders, reflects a shared conviction that the 22nd Amendment as proposed raises serious questions that must be addressed before any legislative progress is made.

Growing Public and Political Concern

Civil society organisations have increasingly played a vocal role in scrutinising proposed legislative and constitutional changes in recent years, and their involvement alongside opposition party leaders in this statement signals that resistance to the amendment extends well beyond parliamentary corridors.

Critics argue that constitutional amendments of this nature carry far-reaching consequences for the balance of power and the rights of citizens, and deserve thorough public debate and transparency before being advanced.

The joint statement is expected to add pressure on the government as it pursues its constitutional agenda, with signatories calling for broader consultation and careful consideration of the amendment's potential impact on Sri Lanka's democratic institutions.

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