Showers and Heavy Rainfall Expected Across Several Provinces and Districts Today

The Department of Meteorology has issued its weather forecast for 18 September 2026, warning residents in several parts of the country to expect intermittent showers throughout the day.

Affected Regions

According to the forecast, released at 5.30 a.m. this morning, showers are expected to occur at times across the following areas:

Western Province

North-western Province

Sabaragamuwa Province

Galle District

Matara District

Kandy District

Nuwara-Eliya District

Heavy Rainfall Warning

Meteorologists have cautioned that fairly heavy showers, exceeding 50 millimetres, are likely in some of these areas. Residents and commuters in the affected provinces and districts are advised to take necessary precautions.

The Department of Meteorology urges the public in affected areas to remain vigilant and stay updated on further weather advisories issued throughout the day.

Authorities have not yet issued any specific flood or landslide warnings in connection with the forecast, though those living in low-lying and hilly terrain are encouraged to monitor conditions closely.

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