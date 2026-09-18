British Doctor Sets Sights on Making History With Solo Walk Across Sri Lanka

A British physician is making headlines in Sri Lanka after embarking on an ambitious solo walk across the island that she hopes will earn her a place in the record books.

Katharine Smart, a doctor by profession, has set out on a gruelling trek across Sri Lanka in what is expected to be a record-breaking feat of endurance and determination. The journey takes her through some of the island's most diverse and challenging terrain, from lush highlands to coastal stretches, offering both a physical challenge and a vivid encounter with Sri Lanka's rich natural and cultural landscape.

A Journey of Endurance

Smart's undertaking is not merely a personal challenge — it draws significant attention to what an individual can achieve through sheer willpower and careful preparation. Walking across Sri Lanka is no small task, given the island's varied geography, tropical climate, and the physical demands of covering long distances on foot each day.

The walk is being closely followed by those interested in adventure and endurance challenges, with Smart aiming to complete the crossing in a manner that sets a new benchmark for such expeditions on Sri Lankan soil.

Inspiring Attention Locally and Internationally

The endeavour has captured the imagination of both local Sri Lankans and international audiences, shining a positive spotlight on the country as a destination capable of hosting world-class adventure challenges.

Sri Lanka's breathtaking scenery, including its central mountain ranges, ancient forests, and expansive coastlines, forms the backdrop to Smart's record attempt, potentially encouraging greater interest in adventure tourism across the island.

As she continues her journey across the Pearl of the Indian Ocean, Katharine Smart's walk stands as a remarkable testament to human endurance and a celebration of Sri Lanka's extraordinary landscape.