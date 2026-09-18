Batticaloa MP Demands Urgent Government Action Over Sri Lankan's Reported Death Sentence in Saudi Arabia

MP Shanakiyan Raises Alarm Over Citizen's Plight Abroad

Batticaloa District Member of Parliament Shanakiyan Rasamanickam has called on the Sri Lankan government to take immediate action to save the life of Sivarasa Anojan, a Sri Lankan national reportedly facing a death sentence in Saudi Arabia.

A Citizen in Crisis

The MP raised grave concerns in parliament over the alarming situation confronting Anojan, urging authorities to intervene without delay through all available diplomatic channels. Shanakiyan stressed that the government has a fundamental obligation to protect its citizens abroad, regardless of the circumstances surrounding their cases.

Calls for Diplomatic Intervention

The Batticaloa District lawmaker pressed the relevant ministries to engage urgently with Saudi Arabian authorities to establish the full details of the case and explore every legal avenue available to prevent the sentence from being carried out.

Shanakiyan's appeal has drawn fresh attention to the broader vulnerability of Sri Lankan migrant workers in the Middle East, many of whom face legal proceedings abroad with little or no access to adequate consular support or legal representation.

A Broader Issue for Sri Lanka's Migrant Community

Sri Lanka has a significant number of citizens employed in Saudi Arabia and across the Gulf region, and cases involving legal jeopardy abroad have long been a concern for migrant rights advocates. The MP's intervention underscores the urgent need for a more robust and proactive consular framework to safeguard the welfare of Sri Lankans working overseas.

MP Shanakiyan Rasamanickam represents the Batticaloa District in Parliament.

The case involves Sivarasa Anojan, a Sri Lankan national reportedly sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia.

The MP has urged the government to pursue diplomatic intervention immediately.

The case highlights ongoing concerns about the welfare of Sri Lankan migrant workers in the Middle East.

As of the time of reporting, there has been no official public response from the Sri Lankan government regarding the steps being taken on behalf of Anojan. Advocacy groups and the public are watching closely, with hopes that swift diplomatic action can still make a difference.

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