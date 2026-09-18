Athapaththu and Dilhari Star as Sri Lanka Women Storm Into Asian Games Semis

Sri Lanka's women's cricket team has secured a place in the semifinal of the Asian Games, powered by outstanding performances from captain Chamari Athapaththu and opener Vishmi Dilhari, who combined to dismantle the opposition in a commanding display.

A Match-Winning Partnership

Athapaththu, widely regarded as one of the finest women's cricketers produced by the island nation, led from the front with a typically aggressive and authoritative innings. Dilhari complemented her skipper brilliantly at the top of the order, providing the kind of explosive start that set the tone for the entire match and left the opposition with an insurmountable target to chase.

The two batters have increasingly developed a formidable partnership at the international level, and their form at the Asian Games has given Sri Lankan fans every reason to feel optimistic about the team's prospects in the knockout rounds.

Sri Lanka's Growing Force in Women's Cricket

The result marks a significant milestone for Sri Lankan women's cricket on the continental stage. The Asian Games provides a unique platform where cricket competes alongside other major sports, making a semifinal berth all the more prestigious for the national side.

Sri Lanka will now prepare for what promises to be a fiercely competitive semifinal encounter, with the team riding high on confidence following this commanding victory.

Supporters across the island will be eagerly watching as Athapaththu's side bids to go one step further and challenge for a medal at the Games.