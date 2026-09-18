Sri Lanka Facing Diplomatic Storm in Geneva Over Broken Government Pledges, Says Former Minister G.L. Peiris

Former Minister and senior Opposition figure Professor G.L. Peiris has warned that Sri Lanka is paying a heavy diplomatic price in Geneva due to what he describes as a series of broken promises made by the current government to the international community.

Opposition Blames Government for Geneva Setbacks

Professor Peiris, a veteran diplomat and former Foreign Minister, stated that Sri Lanka's increasingly difficult position at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) sessions in Geneva is a direct consequence of the administration's failure to honour commitments made on the international stage.

He characterised the situation as Sri Lanka "experiencing heavy weather in Geneva," suggesting that the country's standing before the global human rights body has deteriorated significantly under the watch of the present government.

Accountability and Reconciliation Under Scrutiny

Sri Lanka has faced persistent scrutiny at the UNHRC over issues related to post-war accountability, reconciliation, and the protection of human rights. The country has been the subject of ongoing resolutions, with member states and rights groups closely monitoring progress on pledges made by successive administrations in Colombo.

Professor Peiris argued that the government's inability or unwillingness to fulfil those pledges has weakened Sri Lanka's negotiating position and eroded goodwill among key member states at the Council.

Broader Political Implications

The remarks from Professor Peiris reflect growing Opposition criticism of the government's handling of foreign policy, particularly as it relates to human rights commitments and transitional justice mechanisms that Sri Lanka had previously agreed to pursue.

Analysts have noted that Sri Lanka's relationship with the UNHRC remains one of the most sensitive and consequential dimensions of the country's foreign policy, with outcomes in Geneva capable of affecting diplomatic ties, international aid flows, and trade arrangements.

The government is yet to respond publicly to Professor Peiris's latest remarks.

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