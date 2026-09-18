WindForce PLC Breaks New Ground with Sri Lanka's First Grid-Scale Battery Storage System and Floating Solar Plant

A milestone moment for Sri Lanka's renewable energy sector

WindForce PLC has cemented its position as a pioneer in Sri Lanka's clean energy landscape, commissioning two landmark projects that mark a significant leap forward for the country's renewable energy infrastructure — the nation's first-ever grid-scale Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and a brand-new floating solar power plant.

Historic battery storage system now operational

The commissioning of Sri Lanka's first grid-scale BESS represents a watershed moment for the island's power sector. Battery energy storage systems play a critical role in stabilising electricity grids by storing surplus renewable energy and releasing it during periods of high demand, helping to address one of the most persistent challenges associated with solar and wind power — their inherently intermittent nature.

For a country that has long grappled with energy security concerns and the high cost of fossil fuel imports, the introduction of utility-scale battery storage opens a new chapter in how Sri Lanka manages and distributes clean electricity across its national grid.

Floating solar adds to growing portfolio

Alongside the BESS, WindForce has also brought a new floating solar plant online, further diversifying its renewable energy mix. Floating solar installations, which are mounted on water bodies rather than land, offer a space-efficient solution particularly well suited to Sri Lanka's geography, where available land for large-scale solar development can be limited.

Total capacity climbs to 268 MW

With these two additions now fully commissioned and operational, WindForce PLC's total renewable energy generation capacity has grown to approximately 268 megawatts (MW). This expanded portfolio reinforces the company's standing as one of Sri Lanka's leading independent power producers and signals continued momentum in the private sector's contribution to the country's energy transition goals.

Sri Lanka's first grid-scale Battery Energy Storage System commissioned

New floating solar power plant brought online

WindForce PLC's total generation capacity now stands at approximately 268 MW

A step toward energy resilience

As Sri Lanka continues to recover from the economic pressures that exposed deep vulnerabilities in its energy supply chain in recent years, investments of this nature are widely seen as essential to building a more resilient and self-sufficient power sector. The government has set ambitious targets for increasing the share of renewable energy in the national electricity mix, and milestones such as these from WindForce demonstrate that meaningful progress is being made on the ground.

The commissioning of these projects is expected to benefit both the stability of the national grid and the long-term affordability of electricity, as greater storage capacity reduces reliance on expensive thermal power generation during peak demand periods.

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