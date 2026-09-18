Abhishek Sharma Smashes Historic 30-Ball Century as India Demolish Afghanistan to Seal 3-0 Series Sweep

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma etched his name into the record books on Thursday, blasting a stunning century off just 30 balls to power India to a dominant 127-run victory over Afghanistan in the third and final T20 International, completing a clean 3-0 series sweep.

A Record That Rewrites History

The left-handed Abhishek's breathtaking knock stands as the fastest T20 International century ever recorded between full Test-playing nations, an achievement that immediately drew widespread acclaim from cricket fans and pundits around the world.

The explosive innings set the tone from the very first over, as the young opener dismantled the Afghan bowling attack with a combination of clinical power-hitting and precise stroke play that left the opposition with little room to respond.

India Ruthless from Start to Finish

With such a commanding foundation laid by Abhishek's record-breaking contribution, India posted a total that proved far beyond Afghanistan's reach. The visitors crumbled in their run chase, ultimately falling short by a massive 127 runs — a margin that underlined India's complete dominance throughout the three-match series.

The comprehensive nature of the series win reflects India's strength in the shortest format of the game, with their batting unit demonstrating both depth and firepower across all three fixtures.

A Star Firmly in the Spotlight

For Abhishek Sharma, this record-setting performance marks a significant milestone in what is shaping up to be a highly promising international career. His ability to take on opposition bowling with aggression and consistency will make him a crucial figure in India's T20 setup going forward.

Cricket enthusiasts across the globe, including Sri Lanka where T20 cricket commands a passionate following, will no doubt be keeping a close eye on the young opener as he continues to announce himself on the world stage.

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