CID Arrests Senior Immigration Official on Corruption Charges

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has taken a senior official of the Department of Immigration and Emigration into custody, in what marks a significant development in the ongoing crackdown on corruption within Sri Lanka's public sector.

The arrested individual, identified as an Assistant Controller attached to the Immigration Department, is alleged to have used his position to facilitate unlawful activities, raising serious concerns about the integrity of one of the country's key border management institutions.

High-Ranking Official Implicated

The arrest of an Assistant Controller — a position that carries considerable authority within the Immigration Department — has sent shockwaves through the institution. Officials at that level are responsible for overseeing critical immigration processes, making the alleged misconduct particularly troubling for authorities.

The CID, Sri Lanka's premier investigative body tasked with probing complex criminal matters, moved swiftly to detain the suspect following the conclusion of its preliminary inquiries.

Investigation Ongoing

Investigators are continuing to examine the full extent of the official's alleged involvement, and further developments in the case are expected in the coming days. Authorities have not ruled out the possibility of additional arrests as the probe deepens.

The case is likely to intensify public scrutiny of the Immigration and Emigration Department, an agency that plays a vital role in regulating the movement of people across Sri Lanka's borders.

Further details are expected to emerge as the CID presents its findings before the relevant courts.