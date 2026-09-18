NPP Government to Celebrate Two Years in Power with Grand Rally in Akurassa

The National People's Power (NPP) government is set to commemorate its second anniversary in office with a large-scale public rally to be held in Akurassa, marking a significant milestone for the ruling administration.

The mass gathering is being organised as a show of strength and public support for the NPP, which swept to power on the back of a wave of popular enthusiasm for political change in Sri Lanka. The event is expected to draw thousands of party supporters and well-wishers from across the country.

A Symbol of Political Momentum

Akurassa, located in the Matara District of the Southern Province, has been chosen as the venue for what is anticipated to be one of the ruling party's most prominent public events since coming to power. The choice of a regional location signals the government's intent to connect with communities beyond the capital, Colombo.

The anniversary rally is expected to feature addresses by senior NPP leadership, with the gathering serving as an opportunity for the government to reflect on its achievements over the past two years and outline its vision for the period ahead.

Two Years of Governance Under Review

The NPP administration's two-year tenure has been marked by significant economic and political challenges, as Sri Lanka continues its recovery from a historic financial crisis. The government has sought to position itself as a break from the traditional political establishment that many citizens blamed for the country's economic collapse.

As the anniversary approaches, supporters of the ruling party are expected to turn out in large numbers for the Akurassa event, with organisers working to make the occasion a memorable demonstration of grassroots backing for the NPP government.

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