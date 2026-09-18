US Clears Path for $24.3 Billion F-35 Fighter Jet Sale to Saudi Arabia

The administration of United States President Donald Trump has formally notified lawmakers of a proposed sale of 48 F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, in a deal estimated to be worth approximately 24.3 billion US dollars.

A Deal of Strategic Significance

The notification to Congress marks a critical step in the arms sale approval process, requiring legislators to review and clear the transaction before it can proceed. The proposed deal represents one of the largest defence agreements between Washington and Riyadh in recent years.

In justifying the sale, the Trump administration stated that the transaction would serve the foreign policy and national security interests of the United States, arguing that strengthening Saudi Arabia's defence capabilities aligns with broader American strategic objectives in the Middle East region.

F-35: A Cutting-Edge Military Asset

The F-35 is a fifth-generation stealth multirole fighter aircraft manufactured by Lockheed Martin, widely regarded as one of the most advanced military jets currently in operation. Access to such aircraft would mark a significant upgrade to Saudi Arabia's existing air power capabilities.

The proposed transfer of F-35 jets to Saudi Arabia had previously faced obstacles under earlier administrations, making this latest move a notable shift in US arms export policy toward the Gulf kingdom.

Regional and Global Implications

The announcement is expected to draw considerable international attention, particularly given the ongoing conflicts and geopolitical tensions across the Middle East. Critics of such arms deals have long raised concerns about the potential for advanced weaponry to escalate regional instability.

Supporters, however, argue that bolstering Saudi Arabia's military capacity serves as a counterbalance to the influence of Iran and other actors in the region, while also generating significant economic benefits for the American defence industry.

The deal now awaits formal congressional review, during which lawmakers may raise objections or seek further assurances regarding the conditions attached to the sale.

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