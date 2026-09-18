Dead Man Walking: Sri Lankan Family's Shock as 'Deceased' Relative Returns Home Alive

A deeply unusual incident has left a family in the Kokawewa Police Division area in a state of shock after a man they believed to be dead returned home alive — days after his funeral and almsgiving ceremony had already been carried out.

Family Mourned and Moved On

The extraordinary sequence of events unfolded after the family received word that their relative had passed away. Acting on that belief, they proceeded to conduct the full funeral rites as well as the traditional almsgiving ceremony, a significant religious observance in Sri Lankan Buddhist tradition typically held to honour the departed and support their passage into the next life.

The family had every reason to believe the rituals were necessary and appropriate, having been convinced beyond doubt that their loved one was no longer among the living.

The Unexpected Return

However, the situation took a startling turn when the man himself reappeared, very much alive, leaving his family in complete disbelief. The incident was reported to and is now being handled by the Kokawewa Police Division, which has launched inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the mistaken identification of the individual as deceased.

Authorities are working to establish how the error occurred and whether any formal proceedings are required as a result of the incident.

A Rare but Unsettling Occurrence

While such cases are exceptionally rare, this incident has drawn considerable attention given the emotional and financial burden that funeral and almsgiving ceremonies place on Sri Lankan families. The costs and grief associated with mourning a loved one make the revelation all the more jarring for those involved.

The Kokawewa Police Division has confirmed the matter is under investigation, and further details are expected to emerge as the inquiry progresses.