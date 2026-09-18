Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha Earns ICC Men's Player of the Month Honour for August

Sri Lankan cricketer Sonal Dinusha has been named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for August, earning the prestigious international recognition for his standout performances during the month.

The International Cricket Council announced the award, highlighting Dinusha's exceptional contributions to Sri Lankan cricket during August. The accolade places him among the elite cricketers recognised on the global stage by the sport's governing body.

The ICC Men's Player of the Month award is presented each month to the male cricketer who has delivered the most impressive performances across international cricket, as voted by a panel of cricket journalists and fans worldwide.

The recognition marks a significant milestone for Dinusha, underscoring his growing influence in the Sri Lankan cricket setup and his ability to perform at the highest level of the game. His August displays clearly set him apart from competitors across all formats considered during the voting period.

The achievement is expected to boost morale within the Sri Lankan cricket camp and will likely strengthen calls for continued investment in emerging talent coming through the country's cricketing ranks.

Cricket fans across Sri Lanka have welcomed the announcement, celebrating yet another moment of international recognition for the island nation's beloved sport.

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