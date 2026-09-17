Sri Lankan Farmers Push Back Against Minister Lalkantha Over Straw Burning Crackdown

Farmers' organisation representatives have fired back at Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation K.D. Lalkantha, accusing him of misrepresenting the issue of straw burning and unfairly targeting agricultural communities across the country.

Farmers Reject Minister's Position

The dispute erupted after Minister Lalkantha publicly called for action against the practice of burning paddy straw in fields following harvests — a widespread tradition among Sri Lankan farmers that authorities argue contributes to environmental degradation and air pollution.

However, farmer representatives have strongly contested the minister's framing of the issue, arguing that the call for punitive measures fails to account for the practical realities and economic constraints that rural farming communities face on a daily basis.

A Question of Alternatives

Farming groups contend that straw burning remains a common practice largely because affordable and accessible alternatives have not been made available to smallholder farmers. They argue that without government support in the form of machinery, subsidies, or viable disposal methods, criminalising or penalising the practice would place an unjust burden on an already struggling agricultural sector.

Farmers say alternative straw management methods are too costly without subsidies

Rural communities rely on burning as the fastest and most affordable field-clearing method

Organisations warn that punitive action could further destabilise livelihoods

Calls for Dialogue Over Enforcement

Rather than enforcement-led measures, farmer representatives are urging the Ministry of Agriculture to engage in meaningful consultation with farming communities before introducing any regulatory changes. They insist that lasting solutions must be developed in partnership with those working the land, not imposed from above.

Farmers are not the enemy of the environment — they are the ones who need practical solutions, not threats of punishment.

The dispute highlights a broader tension between environmental policy goals and the economic realities faced by Sri Lanka's agricultural sector, where many smallholder farmers operate on thin margins and have limited access to modern farming infrastructure.

As the government continues to grapple with issues of agricultural modernisation and environmental responsibility, the straw burning controversy underscores the urgent need for inclusive policymaking that brings rural voices to the table.