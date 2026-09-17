SIS Intelligence Officer Arrested Over Easter Sunday Attack Investigations

A senior officer of the State Intelligence Service (SIS) has been taken into custody in connection with the continuing criminal investigations into the devastating 2019 Easter Sunday bombings, which claimed the lives of nearly 270 people across Sri Lanka.

Officer Arrested Following Courtroom Allegation

Ranjan Senaratne Bandara, who served as the Officer-in-Charge of the SIS's so-called 'Q' Division, was arrested shortly after allegations against him were formally raised before the court. The arrest follows a disclosure made by Additional Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris during court proceedings on Tuesday, underscoring the gravity of the accusations levelled against the intelligence official.

Background to the Investigation

The Easter Sunday attacks of April 21, 2019, remain one of the darkest chapters in Sri Lanka's modern history. Coordinated suicide bombings struck three churches and three luxury hotels, sending shockwaves through the nation and the international community. Years on, the judicial process continues to unravel the layers of intelligence failures and alleged negligence that allowed the attacks to take place.

The SIS, as the country's primary civilian intelligence agency, has faced intense scrutiny over what security officials knew — or failed to act upon — in the lead-up to the attacks. The arrest of Bandara signals that investigators are now directly targeting individuals within the intelligence apparatus itself.

Significance of the Arrest

The detention of a serving SIS officer of this rank represents a significant development in the Easter Sunday probe, suggesting that accountability efforts are reaching deeper into the state's security and intelligence structures. Legal observers and victims' advocates have long called for those within the intelligence community who may have withheld or mishandled critical information to be held responsible.

Further details regarding the specific charges and the next steps in the legal proceedings are expected to emerge as the case progresses through the courts.

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