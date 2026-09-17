Colombo Stock Market Slips for Third Consecutive Session Amid Continued Selling Pressure

Bourse Records Third Straight Day of Losses

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) closed in negative territory for the third consecutive trading session, as sustained selling pressure across key sectors continued to weigh on investor sentiment in the Sri Lankan equity market.

Broad-Based Decline Drags Indices Lower

The latest downturn reflects a prolonged period of weakness on the local bourse, with market participants adopting a cautious stance. The successive sessions of losses signal a broader hesitancy among investors, who appear to be holding back amid uncertain market conditions.

Both the All Share Price Index (ASPI) and the S&P SL20 index, which tracks the performance of the country's top blue-chip companies, came under pressure as selling activity outpaced buying interest across multiple counters.

Investor Caution Prevails

Market analysts note that the persistent decline underscores a period of consolidation and risk aversion among local and foreign investors alike. Thin trading volumes have also contributed to the downward momentum, with no significant catalysts emerging to reverse the trend in recent sessions.

The Sri Lankan stock market has faced a challenging environment in recent times, as investors continue to assess macroeconomic developments, fiscal policy direction, and broader regional market trends that influence capital flows into emerging markets such as Sri Lanka.

Eyes on Market Recovery

Despite the short-term weakness, some market watchers remain cautiously optimistic that positive economic fundamentals and ongoing stabilisation efforts by the government and the Central Bank of Sri Lanka could help restore confidence and attract renewed buying interest in the sessions ahead.

Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring upcoming economic data and any policy announcements that could act as turning points for the Colombo bourse in the near term.