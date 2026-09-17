President Inaugurates Rs. 2.4 Billion Cardiology Tower at Trincomalee's District General Hospital

Construction of a landmark eight-storey Cardiology Unit at the District General Hospital in Trincomalee was officially launched on Wednesday (16), marking a significant step forward in expanding specialised healthcare access to the people of the Eastern Province.

A Major Investment in Eastern Healthcare

The ambitious project, valued at Rs. 2.4 billion, got underway under the patronage of the President, signalling the government's commitment to bridging the longstanding gap in cardiac care services available to communities outside the Western Province.

For decades, patients from Trincomalee and surrounding districts have been compelled to travel long distances to Colombo and other major cities to receive treatment for heart-related conditions — a burden that this new facility aims to significantly reduce.

What the New Unit Will Offer

The proposed eight-storey building is designed to house a comprehensive range of cardiology services, bringing advanced cardiac diagnostics and treatment capabilities directly to the doorstep of the Eastern Province's population.

State-of-the-art cardiac diagnostic and intervention facilities

Dedicated inpatient wards for cardiology patients

Modern intensive cardiac care units

Specialist consultation and outpatient services

Bridging the Healthcare Divide

The Trincomalee District General Hospital serves as a critical healthcare hub for a vast and diverse region, catering to patients from multiple districts across the North and East. The addition of a dedicated cardiology unit is expected to dramatically improve health outcomes for thousands of patients who currently lack timely access to heart care.

Cardiovascular disease remains one of the leading causes of death in Sri Lanka, making the expansion of cardiac care infrastructure outside Colombo a pressing national health priority.

Health authorities have emphasised that this development is part of a broader national strategy to decentralise specialised medical services and ensure that citizens in all corners of the country receive equitable access to quality healthcare.

The commencement of construction has been welcomed by residents, medical professionals, and community leaders in the Eastern Province, who have long advocated for greater investment in regional health infrastructure.

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