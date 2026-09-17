Colombo Metro Bus Network to Grow From Late September With New Routes Unveiled

The Colombo Metro Bus service is set to undergo a significant expansion, with new routes expected to be launched from late September, according to plans shared by the minister overseeing the initiative.

New Route Maps Made Public

Authorities have unveiled the planned route maps for the expanded Metro Bus network, giving commuters an early look at how the upgraded service will connect key areas in and around Colombo. The move signals the government's intention to strengthen public transport infrastructure in the capital and ease the burden on daily travellers.

What the Expansion Means for Commuters

The Metro Bus service has been widely regarded as a step forward in modernising Sri Lanka's urban transport system. With additional routes now on the horizon, a greater number of passengers are expected to benefit from more reliable, structured, and efficient bus services across the Colombo metropolitan area.

Expansion expected to commence from late September

New route maps have been officially shared by the relevant minister

The initiative aims to improve urban mobility across the Colombo district

Government Push for Urban Mobility

The rollout of expanded Metro Bus routes reflects broader government efforts to address longstanding challenges in Colombo's public transport sector. Officials have indicated that the planned expansion is part of a longer-term strategy to develop a more integrated and passenger-friendly transport network for Sri Lanka's commercial capital.

Further details on specific stops, frequencies, and ticketing arrangements for the new routes are expected to be announced closer to the launch date.

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