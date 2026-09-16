Protesters Take to the Streets Over Sri Lanka-India Agreements

Public Demonstration Against Bilateral Deals

A protest was held in Sri Lanka against a series of agreements signed between the Sri Lankan and Indian governments, with demonstrators voicing strong opposition to what they described as potentially harmful deals for the country's sovereignty and national interests.

Concerns Over the Agreements

Protesters gathered to express their discontent over the bilateral agreements concluded between Colombo and New Delhi, raising questions about the transparency of the negotiations and the long-term implications for Sri Lanka. The demonstrators called on the government to make the full details of the agreements publicly available and subject them to proper parliamentary scrutiny.

Growing Public Anxiety

The protest reflects a broader sense of unease among sections of the Sri Lankan public regarding the pace and scope of agreements being entered into with India. Critics have argued that such deals must be carefully examined to ensure they serve the best interests of Sri Lankan citizens rather than compromising national resources or strategic assets.

Demonstrators urged the government to prioritise transparency and public consultation before finalising any further agreements with neighbouring countries.

Government Yet to Respond

At the time of reporting, no official response had been issued by the Sri Lankan government addressing the specific concerns raised by the protesters. Political observers noted that public scrutiny of foreign agreements is likely to intensify in the coming weeks as more details emerge regarding the scope of the Sri Lanka-India pacts.