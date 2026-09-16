Saudi Coalition Shoots Down Houthi Drone Targeting Holy City of Mecca

Saudi Arabia's military coalition has successfully intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Yemen's Houthi movement that was directed towards Mecca, one of Islam's holiest cities, Saudi authorities have announced.

Strike Aimed at Sacred Site

The attempted aerial attack marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between the Saudi-led coalition and the Iran-backed Houthi forces, with the drone reportedly targeting the city that serves as the spiritual heart of the Islamic world and home to the Grand Mosque.

Saudi air defence units tracked and neutralised the unmanned aerial vehicle before it could reach its intended destination, preventing what could have been a deeply provocative strike on a site revered by more than a billion Muslims globally.

Houthi Aggression Continues

The Houthi movement, which controls large parts of Yemen including the capital Sanaa, has repeatedly launched drone and missile attacks against Saudi Arabian territory in recent years as part of the broader Yemen conflict, which has drawn in regional and international powers.

This latest incident is expected to draw strong condemnation from across the Muslim world, given the immense religious significance of Mecca to Muslims of all denominations.

Saudi authorities have not yet released detailed information regarding the specific type of drone used or the exact point at which it was intercepted, though the coalition confirmed the threat had been fully neutralised with no reported casualties or damage on the ground.

Regional Tensions Remain High

The Yemen conflict, now entering its second decade, has resulted in one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. Despite intermittent ceasefire negotiations, hostilities between Houthi forces and the Saudi-led coalition have continued, with cross-border attacks remaining a persistent security concern for the Kingdom.

Sri Lankan authorities have not issued an immediate statement on the incident, though a significant number of Sri Lankan expatriates reside and work within Saudi Arabia, making regional stability a matter of close concern for Colombo.

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