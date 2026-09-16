Gnanasara Thero Appears Before Colombo High Court Amid Reports He Had Gone into Hiding

Bodu Bala Sena General Secretary Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero made an appearance before the Colombo High Court on Wednesday, with sources close to the monk firmly rejecting media reports that he had been absconding from legal proceedings.

Monk Fronts Up to Court

The controversial Buddhist monk, who heads the hardline Bodu Bala Sena organisation, presented himself at the Colombo High Court as required, contradicting earlier newspaper claims suggesting he had gone into hiding to avoid attending court.

Sources familiar with the matter strongly dismissed those reports as inaccurate, insisting that Gnanasara Thero had at no point evaded his legal obligations or attempted to flee from the judicial process.

Reports Rejected as Inaccurate

The newspaper report in question had alleged that the senior monk was absconding, a claim that drew significant public attention given Gnanasara Thero's high profile and the ongoing legal matters surrounding him. However, his appearance in court on Wednesday appeared to directly contradict those allegations.

Gnanasara Thero has remained one of the most prominent and at times polarising religious figures in Sri Lanka, frequently drawing both strong support and sharp criticism for his outspoken views and activism under the Bodu Bala Sena banner.

Further details regarding the nature of the court proceedings and any rulings made during Wednesday's hearing were not immediately available at the time of reporting.

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