TV News Helicopter Crashes in Los Angeles While Filming Fatal Road Accident
Aerial News Coverage Ends in Tragedy Over Chatsworth
A television news helicopter came down in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening in a dramatic incident that unfolded as the aircraft was actively covering a deadly traffic collision in the Chatsworth area of the city.
The crash added a second layer of tragedy to what had already been a grim evening for emergency responders in the region, with crews forced to attend to two separate and serious incidents in quick succession.
Fatal SUV and Bus Collision Draws Media Response
The news helicopter had been deployed to provide aerial footage of a fatal collision involving an SUV and a Los Angeles Metro bus. Such incidents routinely attract broadcast news crews seeking overhead coverage of road accidents in the sprawling city, where traffic incidents frequently dominate local news bulletins.
As the aircraft monitored the scene below, it went down, turning the coverage assignment itself into a breaking news event.
Emergency Services Respond to Both Scenes
Authorities were called to respond to both the original road collision and the subsequent helicopter crash, stretching emergency resources across multiple locations. The full circumstances surrounding why the helicopter came down were under investigation at the time of reporting.
Details regarding the condition of those aboard the aircraft and the casualties from the initial road accident were still emerging as the situation developed.
A Reminder of the Risks Faced by News Crews
The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers faced by broadcast journalists and aviation crews who routinely operate under pressure to deliver live coverage of unfolding events. News helicopter operations are a common feature of American broadcast journalism, particularly in large metropolitan areas such as Los Angeles.
Further updates are expected as investigators work to establish the cause of the crash and the full extent of casualties from both incidents.
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Dont these helicopters have proper safety checks before flying or what?
They went to cover one death and ended up dying themselves. So sad.
Aiyo, accident on top of accident. What a tragedy men.
Yes no one expected the news crew also to die like this.