SLCERT Warns Sri Lankans of Rising Sextortion Threat Online

The Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team (SLCERT) has issued a serious public warning, calling on citizens across the island to strengthen their online safety habits in the face of a rapidly growing cyber threat known as sextortion.

What Is Sextortion?

Sextortion is a form of cyber-enabled abuse in which perpetrators obtain or claim to possess intimate images or personal content belonging to a victim, and then use that material as leverage to extort money, further explicit content, or other compliance through threats of public exposure.

The crime has been on the rise globally and Sri Lanka is no exception, prompting SLCERT to step in with an urgent appeal to the public.

A Growing Danger for All Ages

Authorities have stressed that sextortion does not target any single demographic — men, women, teenagers, and older adults have all fallen victim to these schemes. Criminals typically operate through social media platforms, dating applications, and messaging services, often building false trust with victims before making their demands.

SLCERT's Call to Action

SLCERT has urged members of the public to take the following precautions to protect themselves and their families:

Avoid sharing intimate images or personal content with individuals met online, regardless of how trustworthy they may appear.

Review and tighten privacy settings on all social media accounts regularly.

Be cautious about accepting friend or follow requests from unknown individuals.

Immediately report any suspicious or threatening communications to the relevant authorities.

Do not comply with the demands of extortionists, as doing so rarely ends the harassment.

Reporting and Support

SLCERT has encouraged anyone who falls victim to sextortion to come forward without shame and report the incident promptly. Victims can reach out to SLCERT directly or contact the Sri Lanka Police Cyber Crimes Division for assistance.

Staying silent only empowers the perpetrator. Reporting these crimes is the first and most important step towards stopping them.

As digital connectivity continues to expand across Sri Lanka, cyber safety experts warn that online threats such as sextortion will only grow more sophisticated. SLCERT has reaffirmed its commitment to public awareness and stands ready to assist those affected by cyber-enabled abuse.