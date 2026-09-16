Attorney General Clears 2027 Appropriation Bill, Paving Way for Parliamentary Debate

Sri Lanka's 2027 Appropriation Bill has received the green light from the Attorney General, clearing a key legal hurdle and setting the stage for its formal publication in the Government Gazette before being tabled in Parliament.

The Cabinet of Ministers has given its approval for the Bill to be gazetted, marking a significant step in the country's annual budget cycle. The Appropriation Bill serves as the legal foundation for government expenditure, authorising the allocation of public funds across ministries and state institutions for the upcoming financial year.

A Routine but Critical Process

The Attorney General's clearance is a standard constitutional requirement, ensuring that the proposed legislation is legally sound and consistent with the country's laws before it proceeds through Parliament. Without this approval, the Bill cannot advance to the next stage of the legislative process.

Following its gazette publication, the Bill will be formally presented before Parliament, where it is expected to undergo debate and scrutiny by legislators representing all parties. This parliamentary process allows elected representatives to examine proposed government spending priorities and raise concerns on behalf of their constituents.

What Comes Next

Publication of the Bill in the Government Gazette

Formal presentation of the Bill to Parliament

Parliamentary debate and committee review

Final vote on the Appropriation Bill

The timely progression of the Appropriation Bill is considered essential for ensuring that government operations and public services are adequately funded without interruption as the country moves toward the 2027 fiscal year.

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