Meteorology Department Warns of Heavy Rainfall Up to 75mm in Parts of Sri Lanka Today

The Department of Meteorology has issued a weather advisory warning that certain parts of Sri Lanka could receive up to 75 millimetres of rainfall today, even as a low-level atmospheric disturbance that had been affecting the island gradually moves away.

Disturbance Retreating but Rainfall Risk Remains

Although the low-level atmospheric disturbance is tracking away from Sri Lanka, its residual influence continues to pose a significant risk of heavy showers across several regions of the country. Meteorological authorities have urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain cautious and take necessary precautions.

Areas at Risk

Certain parts of the island are expected to bear the brunt of the wet conditions, with isolated locations potentially recording rainfall totals of around 75 millimetres during the course of the day. Residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas are particularly advised to stay alert.

Heavy showers of up to 75mm forecast for some regions

The atmospheric disturbance is moving away from Sri Lanka

Residual weather effects are still expected to impact parts of the island

The Department of Meteorology has advised the public to remain vigilant and monitor official updates as weather conditions evolve throughout the day.

Sri Lankans are encouraged to follow advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology and the Disaster Management Centre, especially those residing near rivers, waterways, and areas historically prone to flash flooding and landslides. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as the disturbance moves further from the island.

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