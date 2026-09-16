Rajapaksa Family Denies Shiranthi Had Prior Knowledge of FCID Notice Before Departure

A member of the Rajapaksa family has come forward to dispute claims that former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa departed Sri Lanka with prior knowledge of a notice issued by the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID), insisting she only received the document at the airport boarding gate.

The family member's statement pushes back against widespread reports suggesting that Shiranthi, wife of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, had knowingly left the country after being served the FCID notice, a characterisation the family says is factually incorrect.

Notice Handed Over at the Last Moment

According to the family representative, the FCID notice was presented to Shiranthi Rajapaksa only at the point of boarding, leaving her with virtually no time to respond to or acknowledge its contents before her departure. The family maintains that this sequence of events is critical to understanding the circumstances surrounding her travel.

The clarification appears intended to counter any perception that the former First Lady had deliberately evaded or ignored a lawful notice from investigators, which could carry serious legal implications.

FCID Scrutiny of the Rajapaksa Family

The Financial Crimes Investigation Division has been conducting a number of inquiries related to individuals connected to the former Rajapaksa administration. Shiranthi Rajapaksa has previously been named in investigations concerning alleged financial irregularities, making her among several prominent figures to face scrutiny from the specialised law enforcement unit.

Her departure from Sri Lanka amid an active investigation has drawn significant public attention, with critics questioning whether adequate measures were in place to ensure she remained available for questioning by authorities.

Family Calls for Accurate Reporting

The family member urged media outlets and the public to consider the precise timeline of events before drawing conclusions about Shiranthi Rajapaksa's intentions. They stressed that receiving a notice at the boarding gate is fundamentally different from being properly served in advance and then choosing to leave regardless.

The statement has reignited debate over the effectiveness of travel monitoring procedures for individuals under active financial investigation, with legal observers noting that proper coordination between investigative bodies and immigration authorities remains an area of concern in Sri Lanka.

As of the time of reporting, there has been no official response from the FCID regarding the family's account of events.