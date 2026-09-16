Gnanasara Thero's Whereabouts Unknown as Police and Courts Trade Responsibility

Supreme Court Ruling Sparks Manhunt Confusion

The whereabouts of Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) General Secretary Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero have become a matter of serious public concern following a landmark Supreme Court ruling earlier this week that annulled the presidential pardon granted to him in 2019.

Prison Officials Visit Temple, Find No Trace

In the immediate aftermath of Monday's Supreme Court decision, prison officers made their way to the Thero's temple in Nawala in an attempt to locate him. However, their efforts proved fruitless, as the controversial Buddhist monk was nowhere to be found at the premises.

Police and Courts Point Fingers at Each Other

What has emerged since is a troubling display of institutional buck-passing, with police authorities and court officials each indicating that responsibility for locating and apprehending Gnanasara Thero lies with the other party. This lack of clear accountability has raised questions about the seriousness with which authorities are treating the Supreme Court's order.

Background to the Ruling

Gnanasara Thero had previously been serving a prison sentence before former President Maithripala Sirisena granted him a presidential pardon in 2019. The Supreme Court's decision to annul that pardon effectively reinstates his legal obligations to return to custody. The ruling has been widely regarded as a significant moment in Sri Lanka's judicial history, reaffirming the limits of executive power.

As of the time of reporting, no official confirmation of the monk's location has been made public, and it remains unclear when or how authorities intend to act on the Supreme Court's directive.

Related Video