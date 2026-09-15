Supreme Court Finds Rights of Ravi Seneviratne and Shani Abeysekara Violated in Easter Sunday Investigation

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka has delivered a landmark ruling, finding that the fundamental rights of former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ravi Seneviratne and former Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Shani Abeysekara were violated during the course of the Easter Sunday attack investigation.

Court Rules Against Key Officials

The bench determined that current IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon and two other individuals were responsible for the violations committed against the two senior police officers. The ruling marks a significant moment in the long and turbulent legal proceedings surrounding the April 21, 2019 Easter Sunday bombings, which claimed the lives of nearly 270 people and injured hundreds more across churches and hotels in Sri Lanka.

Background to the Case

Both Seneviratne and Abeysekara had been central figures in the law enforcement landscape during and after the devastating Easter Sunday attacks. Abeysekara, in particular, had faced arrest and prolonged detention in connection with a separate case, a development widely seen by critics as politically motivated interference aimed at derailing his investigative work.

The case drew considerable public attention given its intersection with one of the darkest chapters in Sri Lanka's modern history. Concerns had long been raised by civil society groups and legal observers that the investigations into the bombings had been manipulated for political purposes, with officers who sought accountability being targeted themselves.

Significance of the Ruling

Legal analysts are viewing today's Supreme Court decision as a significant affirmation of judicial independence and the protection of fundamental rights guaranteed under the Sri Lankan Constitution. The ruling is expected to intensify public scrutiny of how the Easter Sunday investigation was conducted and managed at the highest levels of law enforcement.

The Easter Sunday bombings, carried out by local Islamist extremists with alleged links to the Islamic State, remain one of the most traumatic events in Sri Lanka's post-war history. Families of victims and civil society organisations have consistently called for full accountability and transparency in all related investigations and legal proceedings.

Further details regarding relief or compensation ordered by the court, as well as any potential legal consequences for the respondents, are expected to emerge as the full text of the judgment becomes available.

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