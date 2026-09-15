SLPP Slams NPP Over Ministers' No-Show at Polonnaruwa Farmers' Rally

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has launched a sharp attack on the ruling National People's Power (NPP) government, pointing to the conspicuous absence of Agriculture Minister Lal Kantha and his Deputy, Namal Karunaratne, from the NPP's own inaugural farmers' rally held in Polonnaruwa last Saturday as evidence of the administration's failure to meaningfully engage with the country's agricultural community.

A Symbolic Absence

The rally, organised by the NPP as a show of solidarity with Sri Lanka's farming sector, drew attention not for what happened on stage, but for who was missing from it. Both the Agriculture Minister and his deputy were notably absent from an event that was ostensibly convened to address the very concerns falling under their ministerial portfolios.

Opposition critics wasted no time in seizing on the optics of the situation, arguing that the absence of the two most senior officials responsible for agricultural policy sent a troubling signal about the government's true commitment to farmers across the island.

SLPP Calls Out Government Priorities

Former members aligned with the SLPP have characterised the ministers' no-show as symptomatic of a broader disconnect between the NPP's public messaging and its actions in government. The party contends that the farming community, which remains a vital backbone of Sri Lanka's economy and food security, deserves far more than symbolic gestures from those entrusted with policymaking.

The absence of the Agriculture Minister and his Deputy at their own party's farmers' rally speaks volumes about this government's real priorities when it comes to the people who feed this nation.

The SLPP has used the incident to renew calls for the government to present concrete, actionable plans to tackle the persistent challenges faced by farmers, including rising input costs, inadequate irrigation infrastructure, and difficulties accessing fair market prices for their produce.

Farming Sector Under Pressure

Sri Lanka's agricultural sector has been under considerable strain in the years following the country's devastating economic crisis, with many farming families still struggling to recover. The Polonnaruwa district, a historically significant rice-growing region, has been among the areas most acutely affected by fluctuating fertiliser availability and unpredictable weather patterns.

Political observers note that the NPP, which came to power on a platform of systemic change and accountability, faces growing pressure to demonstrate tangible progress for rural communities who placed their trust in the new administration.

As of the time of reporting, neither the Agriculture Ministry nor NPP representatives had issued a public explanation for the ministers' absence from Saturday's rally.

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