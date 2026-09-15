Thousands Take to Jaffna Streets Demanding International Probe into Chemmani Mass Grave

Thousands of demonstrators marched through the streets of Jaffna on Sunday, the 14th, calling for an international investigation into the Chemmani mass grave site, which protesters assert stands as evidence of genocide committed against the Tamil people.

The large-scale procession drew participants from across the region, reflecting the deep-seated grievances that continue to surround one of Sri Lanka's most sensitive and unresolved post-war issues. Chemmani, located on the outskirts of Jaffna, has long been at the centre of demands for accountability, with communities and activists insisting that the site holds crucial evidence of wartime atrocities.

A Call for Accountability

Demonstrators gathered near the United Nations offices in Jaffna before beginning their march, a symbolic choice of starting point that underscored the protesters' appeal for international intervention. The choice of venue sent a clear message that local communities believe justice cannot be delivered through domestic mechanisms alone and that an independent, internationally-led investigation is necessary.

Speakers at the event characterised the Chemmani mass grave as physical proof of what they describe as genocide carried out against Tamil civilians, renewing long-standing calls for the international community to take a more active role in investigating alleged war crimes committed during Sri Lanka's decades-long civil conflict.

Background: The Chemmani Site

The Chemmani mass grave site has remained a deeply contentious issue in Sri Lanka's post-war landscape. The site first came to public attention in the late 1990s when a former soldier testified that bodies of Tamil civilians had been buried there. Subsequent excavations unearthed skeletal remains, but critics and affected communities have long argued that investigations have been inadequate and that full accountability has never been achieved.

The site is located on the outskirts of Jaffna in the Northern Province

Excavations in the late 1990s recovered human skeletal remains

Tamil communities and activists have consistently demanded a thorough and independent investigation

Calls for international oversight have grown in recent years amid frustration over the pace of domestic accountability measures

Wider Implications

Sunday's march reflects the broader frustration felt by many in Sri Lanka's Tamil community over the slow pace of transitional justice and reconciliation efforts following the end of the civil war in 2009. Despite successive governments pledging to address wartime accountability, tangible progress has remained elusive, leaving wounds deeply unhealed in the North and East of the country.

The demonstration in Jaffna adds fresh pressure on both the Sri Lankan government and the international community to revisit the question of accountability at Chemmani and to consider independent mechanisms that can deliver credible answers to the families of the missing and the dead.

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