Sri Lanka Navy Salvages Fast Attack Craft That Sank Off Angulana Coast

The Sri Lanka Navy has successfully recovered Fast Attack Craft P 4447 through a carefully coordinated salvage operation, marking the conclusion of a complex, multi-stage emergency response effort that began last month.

Vessel Lost During Routine Patrol

The craft sank on 15 August 2026 while conducting a routine patrol off Angulana, after striking a previously sunken bulk carrier resting on the seabed. The collision caused the Fast Attack Craft to go down, triggering an immediate response from naval authorities.

Salvage Operation Brings Closure

Following weeks of planning and execution, naval teams were able to locate and raise the vessel in what officials described as a successful salvage operation. The recovery of P 4447 brings to an end what had been an extended and challenging maritime emergency for the Sri Lanka Navy.

Fast Attack Crafts form a critical component of the Navy's coastal patrol and security capabilities, and the loss of P 4447 had underscored the hidden dangers posed by submerged wrecks in Sri Lankan waters.

Hazard Highlighted by Incident

The incident drew attention to the ongoing risks that previously sunken vessels present to active naval and commercial traffic operating along the Sri Lankan coastline. The presence of uncharted or poorly marked underwater wrecks remains a navigational concern for maritime authorities in the region.

Further details regarding the condition of the recovered craft and any subsequent inquiry into the circumstances of the sinking are yet to be officially announced by the Sri Lanka Navy.

Related Video