Sri Lanka's Universities at Breaking Point: Why Academics Are Walking Out the Door

Sri Lanka's brain drain crisis has reached alarming proportions, and nowhere is it felt more acutely than within the walls of the country's universities. According to the latest Human Flight and Brain Drain Index for 2024, Sri Lanka ranks 16th out of 175 countries globally — and holds the unenviable distinction of being the worst-affected nation in all of South Asia.

A Crisis Playing Out in Lecture Halls

While brain drain touches virtually every sector of Sri Lankan society, the academic community is experiencing the consequences in a particularly visible and damaging way. University departments across the island are quietly hollowing out as experienced lecturers, researchers, and professors seek opportunities abroad, leaving behind understaffed faculties and students with fewer qualified mentors to guide them.

The scale of the exodus is not simply a matter of individual career choices. It represents a structural unravelling of the country's higher education ecosystem — one that has taken decades to build and may take far longer to restore.

What Is Driving Academics Away?

The reasons behind this wave of departures are multiple and deeply rooted. Among the most commonly cited pressures pushing academics out of Sri Lankan universities are:

Chronically low salaries that fail to keep pace with the rising cost of living

Limited research funding and inadequate academic infrastructure

Bureaucratic obstacles that stifle innovation and scholarly independence

Better remuneration, resources, and career progression available at foreign institutions

The lingering economic instability that followed Sri Lanka's 2022 financial crisis

The Cost to Future Generations

When an academic leaves, the loss extends far beyond one vacant position. Years of specialised knowledge, ongoing research projects, and professional networks depart along with them. Students — particularly those pursuing postgraduate studies — are left without supervisors, and the intellectual capital that drives national development quietly migrates overseas.

Sri Lanka's ranking as first in South Asia on the Brain Drain Index is not merely a statistical footnote — it is a warning signal that the country's most valuable resource, its educated people, are voting with their feet.

An Urgent Call for Systemic Reform

Addressing this crisis will require more than token salary adjustments. Experts argue that a comprehensive strategy is needed — one that improves working conditions within universities, increases state investment in research and development, and creates genuine pathways for academic growth within Sri Lanka itself.

Without meaningful intervention, the country risks entering a vicious cycle: as more academics leave, the quality of higher education declines, making Sri Lanka even less competitive in attracting and retaining talent. The emptying university is not just an institutional problem — it is a national emergency that demands an urgent and honest response from policymakers, university administrators, and society at large.

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