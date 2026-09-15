Former Ambassador Mahinda Pushes for Sri Lanka to Fast-Track Tariff Agreement with United States

Urgency Grows Over Sri Lanka-US Trade Negotiations

A former Sri Lankan ambassador identified as Mahinda has called on the government to accelerate efforts to finalise a new tariff arrangement with the United States, warning that delays could prove costly for the island nation's trade interests.

A Critical Window for Negotiation

The ex-envoy, drawing on his diplomatic experience, stressed that Sri Lanka must move with greater urgency to secure a favourable deal amid shifting global trade dynamics. He argued that the current climate presents both challenges and opportunities that Sri Lanka cannot afford to let slip by.

His appeal comes at a time when many countries are scrambling to renegotiate or solidify their trade relationships with Washington, particularly in light of evolving United States tariff policies that have wide-reaching implications for export-dependent economies such as Sri Lanka.

What Is at Stake for Sri Lanka

The United States remains one of Sri Lanka's most significant export destinations, with the apparel and textile industries in particular heavily reliant on access to the American market. Any unfavourable tariff conditions could deal a serious blow to these key sectors, affecting thousands of livelihoods across the country.

The former ambassador underscored that a timely and well-structured tariff agreement would not only protect existing export volumes but could also open new avenues for Sri Lankan goods to compete more effectively in the US market.

Calls for Government Action

Mahinda urged Sri Lankan trade and foreign affairs authorities to prioritise high-level dialogue with their American counterparts, emphasising that prolonged inaction risks Sri Lanka being sidelined as other regional competitors move more decisively to lock in their own preferential arrangements.

His remarks reflect a broader concern among trade observers and business communities in Sri Lanka that the government must take a more proactive and strategic approach to international trade diplomacy at this critical juncture in the country's economic recovery.

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